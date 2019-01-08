15-Year Old in Court for Sodomizing another Juvenile A 15 year-old male juvenile of Lusaka’s Independence Township has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates Court for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of another male juvenile, against the order of nature.

In this matter, the 15 year-old is facing one count of unnatural offences contrary to section 155(a) of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on December 3, 2018, Lusaka, the juvenile had unlawful carnal knowledge of another boy against the order of nature.

And when the matter came up for plea before magistrate Ruth Kapulo, the suspect could could not take plea because his parents were not present in court.

The matter comes up on January 14, for plea.