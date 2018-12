Chester Hospitalized after Accident Musician Chester has survived a road traffic accident with his family. Seven people were on board and all sustained minor injuries. He is currently admitted at Ronald Ross General Hospital in Mufulira.

Chester’s car flipped allegedly due to excessive speed.

The musician is the brain behind hit songs like Belinda Nafwa, Shonongo, Banjo and Nchinjeni abanandi.