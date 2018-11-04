Southern PF leaders want Hamukale fired
The knives are out for Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale and his Permanent Secretary Liomba whom the Patriotic Front lower organs want removed from their positions.
According to resolutions of a meeting held at Southern Water and Sewerage premises, the provincial executive committee want the duo out for allegedly working against the party and flirting with the opposition UPND.
FULL STATEMENT:
SOUTHERN PROVINCE PF PROVINCIAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE CALLS FOR MINISTER’S SACKING.
The ruling PF Southern Province Executive Committee has resolved that Provincial Minister, Dr. Edify Hamukale and his Permanent Secretary Liomba be relieved of thier duties for bringing the name of the Party and Republican President His Excellency President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu in to ridicule and disrepute.
The committee further appealed to the President to appoint people within the structures to lead government in Southern Province for they would understand the suffering of the grassroots.
The Executive Committee made the resolution during a meeting held today Saturday 3rd November, 2018 at SWASCO offices in Choma.
The Committee says the duo should be fired by the appointing authority for working against the party in Southern Province and for destroying the gains achieved and for washing dirty linen in public.
The Committee adds that the continued stay of the duo in office is a minus to the party’s growth as they have been of disservice to its progression as they are only interested in reaping where they did not sow.
The top two Provincial government officials have never supported the party which ushered them in their offices.
Their secret mission has been to ground the party structures and migrate to the opposition UPND were they came from to help their failed leader Hakainde form government in 2041.
The Provincial Executive Committee meeting was chaired by the Provincial Secretary, Brendah Munashabantu who sat in for the Provincial Chairperson who could not do so as he had a family commitment.
Others in attendance were:
1: Brenda Munashabantu
Acting Chairperson/
Provincial Secretary.
2: Musenge Moses
Provincial Tresurer
3: Douglars Nengwa
Provincial V. Treasurer
4: Musokotwane Mutinta
Provincial V. IPS
5: Mbewe Mrs
Provincial Chairlady
6: Bester Haboongo Sila
Provincial W. V. Chairlady
7: Mary Kabwe Mutolwa
Provincial W. Secretary
8: Mrs Miyoba Venny
Provincial W. Treasurer
9: Schorlastic Mbao
Provincial W. V. Treasurer
10: Paddy AONGOLA
Provincial W. IPS
11: Obby Mweemba
Provincial Vice Youth Chairman
12: Mwamba Kenneth
Youth Secretary
13: Elina Daka
Youth Vice Secretary
14: Silungwe Paul
Youth IPS
15: Ethel Moono
Youth Vice Treasurer
16: Joe Pasi
Provincial Security
Issued by:
Trymore Mwenda
Pf Southern Province Information and Publicity Secretary.
Mobile:+260 966/977 785490
Email:trymoremwenda@gmail.com
SOUTHERN PROVINCE.