EL bids farewell to Kankasa

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has described the freedom fighter Mama Chibesa Kankasa as a selfless and industrious person who deserves to be emulated by the current generation of politicians.

President Lungu said this yesterday, when he led scores of people at Lusaka’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the church service for the iconic freedom fighter.

Among the mourners was Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini, Cabinet and provincial ministers, former ministers, senior Patriotic Front committee members, diplomats and opposition political party leaders.

President Lungu said it was imperative for politicians to imitate the life of Mama Kankasa by looking at the political office as an opportunity to serve.

He said among the things to learn from the nationalists who sacrificed for the freedom struggle, was their selflessness and commitment to uplifting the cause for Zambia, and above all, their unflinching patriotism.

The president said it was embarrassing to note the emergency of debasing conduct such as tribalism, regionalism and many other distractions that have crept into the present political space.

“It is this fear of losing an entire legacy the freedom fighters left us that their demise doubles the pain we feel at their passing,” he said.

President Lungu said the death of a selfless freedom fighter like Mama Kankasa, the nation had been afflicted doubly, not just by losing a freedom fighter, but also losing the great values upon which her kind built the foundation of our great republic.

He said though it was his hope that Mama Kankasa would recover and return to continue giving her cherished counsel and wisdom on various national issues, especially in politics but that God had his own plans.

President Lungu said Mama Kankasa’s active political involvement littered with many unequalled records should be emulated by politicians of this era.

“I have fond memories of my interactions with her at state house during independence day celebrations and many others. Despite her advanced age, she made every effort to attend national events, this is a rare mark of commitment and patriotism, which our current generation of politicians must emulate”, he said.

He said the death of Mama Kankasa was not only a major loss to her children, her family and her compatriots in the struggle for our country’s independence, but the entire nation at large.

He said it was important to embrace the ‘one Zambia one nation motto’, which Mama Kankasa actively participated and exhibited during her tour of duty as a politician.

“We will do well to honour her legacy by co-existing as a nation and give her a befitting send off as a renowned freedom fighter, national leader, and distinguished servant of the people,” he said.

And Chipepo Kankasa daughter to Mama Kankasa said her mother was a great mother and loved not only her children but everyone around her.

“We considered our mother as an original emancipated hard working woman who natured 10 children with a career,” she said.

Dr Kankasa said her mother was a strong principled woman who was a true picture of a decent woman.

“We were constantly groomed to grow in the right way and we were taught respect because she encouraged us to be brave,” she said.

Zambia United National Freedom Fighters Association (ZUNFFA) Chairman Sikota Wina said the name Kankasa’ had left a legacy that most women should emulate.

He said as a freedom fighter she was brave and worked very selflessly.

First Deputy speaker of National Assembly Catherine Namugala said Mama Kankaka was a legendary woman who was principled and never gave up, something that most women should aspire.