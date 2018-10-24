Kalaba Escorted out of Mwinilunga by Police Defacto Democratic Party Presidential candidate for 2021 elections, Harry Kalaba has continued running into trouble with the police with latest episode seeing law enforcement officers escorting him out of Mwinilumgu.

Kalaba was escorted after paying homage on the burial site of freedom fighter Dr Peter Matoka.

The Patriotic Front Bahati Member of Parliament has been consolidating his presidential credentials with tours across the country.

Kalaba had police trailing him to the grave late Peter Matoka’s burial site in Mwinilunga District, North Western Province.

Democratic Party spokesperson Judith Kabemba described the police action as abuse of power and application of the Public Order Act.

She said there was no point in police trailing their party’s presidential candidate for no apparent reason.

"Zambia Police has now started implementing Public Order Act at grave sites. This is real abuse of power," Kabemba stated.