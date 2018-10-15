UNZA Student Undergoes Successful Spine Surgery in South Africa Pretoria-Sunday 14th October 2018

Specialist Doctors treating Everett Chongo, a University of Zambia student have said her surgery was successful.

Zambiaâ€™s High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba disclosed after he paid another visit to Everett Chongo on Sunday.

Chongo underwent a four-hour surgery on her lower spine on Saturday and the Doctors have stated that the operation was very successful.

The Doctors have also stated that she will immediately begin her rehabilitation.

Last week government evacuated the student to South Africa for specialist treatment.

Everett injured her spine and broke her legs when she jumped from her October Hostel room during the UNZA riot.

Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya was on hand to witness the evacuation of Everett by air ambulance to South Africa for specialist treatment.

Mwamba also announced that Everettâ€™s parents were also brought to South Africa to be with her.