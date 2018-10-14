SG Mwila tells off Church The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says there was no way the church could hijack the dialogue process that was initially initiated by Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue (ZCID).

PF secretary general Davies Mwila said at a press briefing that

opposition UPND deputy secretary General Patrick Mucheleka had lied that PF had boycotted the meeting with the Catholic bishops saying the ruling party was not invited.

“We’ve made it very clear that the church cannot spearhead the

dialogue process, nor chair it, worse still hijacking a process they found,” he said.

He said all political parties in Zambia subscribed to ZCID and should not allow the church to subdue the centre.

But Redeemed Methodist Church overseer Bishop Paul Bupe said the pronouncements by the ruling party were ridiculous and disrespectful of the church.

Bishop Bupe explained that the church was there before any political party and therefore was even bigger than Zambia and other government that have governed this country.

“We help governments, we do bigger jobs than presiding over two people who can’t reconcile, we preach the gospel and help nations heal,” he said.

He said it was naive for politicians to discredit the which had the capacity to bring nations together.

UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka cited the three church mother bodies as his witnesses insisting that the ruling party did not show up for a meeting which was slated for Kapinjila house in Kabulonga.

Mr Mucheleka alleged that all political parties in the ZCID were

surrogates of the PF and that dialogue being spearheaded by ZCID was more like all the parties in Zambia had ganged up-up against the UPND.

“PF is scared to face the church, they want to disrespect the outcome of the dialogue process anyhow, that is why they are comfortable with the incapacitated ZCID,” he said.

Mr Mucheleka further advised Zambians to look back and weigh if at all ZCID had succeeded in the past in resolving political conflicts.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila also made it clear that PF Bahati Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba was given seven days in which to respond or compel the party to convene a meeting which will pass disciplinary action.

“Hon Kalaba is still a member of the PF, so if he goes astray we have the right to question him, so he needs to exculpate himself,” he said.

He also responded to former state house PS Emmanuel Chilubanama over allegations of divisions in the ruling party saying that was his personal opinion and that such was a campaign gimmick.

The Pf also announced that it adopted Edwin Putu as parliamentary candidate for Mangango constituency and adopted Clement Kaputula for Lupososhi district bye elctions to be held on 20th November 2018 Mr Mwila urged PF members to desist from violence and that no one will be protected if found perpetrating violence