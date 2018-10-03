Lungu appoints Bonny Kapeso as deputy IG PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect appointed Mr Bonny Kapeso as Deputy Inspector General of police in charge of operations.

Replacing Mr Malcom Mulenga whose contract has not been renewed.

The changes are with immediate effect. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: