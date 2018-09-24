Pres. Lungu Leads Powerful Delegation at Mandela Summit President Edgar Lungu got down to business in New York ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Head of State led a powerful delegation in attending the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in the UN General Assembly Hall.

He was joined by ministers for National Development Planning, Alexander Chiteme (National Development Planning), Joseph Malanji (Foreign Affairs), Elizabeth Phiri (Gender), Zambiaâ€™s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe and Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda.

The focus of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit is on Global Peace in honour of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

The Peace Summit offers the opportunity for world leaders to renew their commitment to global peace, conflict prevention, conflict resolution, peacebuilding, promotion and protection of human rights and long-term development initiatives as called for by the Secretary-General. The Peace Summit will also adopt a political declaration, which will reaffirm the values of Nelson Mandela.