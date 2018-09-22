SA bus tragedy bodies expected in today THE remains of the 11 Zambians killed in Mondayâ€™s bus accident in South Africa are scheduled to arrive in today.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba said in a media release the bodies were being transported by a Zambia Air Force plane provided by the Government.

Some family members are on the flight.

He said the remains of eight of the deceased would be delivered to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola while the other three would be delivered to Lusaka.

He said the bodies of Elizabeth Nkhata, Rosemary and Gift Malambo would be taken to ZAF City Airport in Lusaka.

Mr Mwamba advised authorities and family members of the deceased to be on hand as advised.

He said many family members had expressed gratitude for immense role played by Government to them since the tragedy.

The accident happened when a Royal Africa Logistix bus originating from Kitwe with 50 passengers on it suffered a tyre burst some 107 km from Pretoria.

The list of the dead given by authorities names them as; Mildred Kachinda, Silvier C.M. Silungwe, Martin Bwalya, Rita Mpundu, Elizabeth Tundwe , Gloria Fumpa , Idah Kunda ,Mwimba Kunda, Abraham Kawanga, Rose Nkhoma and Gift Malambo.

Among the 12 survivors of the accident who are still admitted to hospitals in South Africa are Bishop Roy Sinkala of the UCZ, Luapula Presbytery who was evacuated from FH Odendal Hospital in Mokopane to Sunshine Hospital in Boksburg as he was in a critical condition.

Mr Mwamba said other than Bishop Sinkala, only two others of those still in hospital were still listed as critical but stable. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: