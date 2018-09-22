MOH clarifies South border cholera checks THE Ministry of Health has assured travellers entering Zambia that the ports of entry were operating normally contrary to reports that people were being screened and forced to take drugs to prevent cholera.

Ministry of health head media relations Stanslous Ngosa clarified that only a specific group of Zambian travellers that were coming from an area regarded as the epic-centre of the current cholera outbreak in Harare, Zimbabwe were being screened at Chirundu border.

He said the prophylaxis administered them was a precautionary measure considering that the group had spent more than one week at a gathering in the area.

Mr Ngosa said the operation was a one-off and targeted that particular high-risk group.

He said travellers were assured that they would not be unnecessarily subjected to taking any drugs or vaccines. “Neither will they be required to submit stool at the border entry point,” he said.

He added; “The public and, indeed travellers to Zambia, are reassured that as a nation, we are party to the International Health Regulations and other World Health Organisation protocols relating to health security and cross-border disease outbreak management,” he said.

Mr Ngosa said the ministry remained on a state of heightened preparedness for management of cholera and other disease outbreak threats.