Chinese shoots Zambian woman The accidental shooting of a woman shop attendant by her Chinese employer in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe township triggered a disturbance that led to the store and another one being looted.

Riot police were rushed to the area around 19 hours after mobs attacked Yuchen Investment Limited where a Chinese national named only as Chaw, accidental shot Roydah Mumba, 18, in the leg while playing with the firearm.

Residents fought running battles with police after word went round that a female shop attendant had been shot by her Chinese boss after refusing to be searched as she left work.

Copperbelt police chief Charity Katanga confirmed the riotous situation in Chimwemwe but stressed that initial investigations in which footage from the shops CCTV was used showed the shooting to be accidental.

She said the incident happened between 18 and 19:00 hours in Chimwemwe and that the victim was rushed to hospital by the same Chinese national who shot her.

She said Police had detained the suspect and withdrawn the firearm from him, while the girl who was struck in the leg by the bullet from the pistol, was still in hospital and had been listed as stable.

Ms Katanga said following the incident some assorted items which were outside the shop on display were all looted but police managed to apprehend two people and recovered a mattress and blanket.

As the scene descended into a riot, looters were seen running from the shop with all manner of items, including bedding and children’s bicycles.

Not too far from Yuchen, as a mob was attacking another Chinese-owned shop, other businesses began to shut down for fear of being looted.

Ends. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Next Post » Comment: