Lungu Clears the Air on China Relations

President Edgar Lungu has responded to critics on the China-Zambia relations saying the two countries’ engagement is on mutual terms.

Officially opening the third session of the 12th National Assembly, President Lungu said no amount of propaganda would distort Zambia’s relationship with China.

President Lungu said that Zambia’s right to choose friends should be respected by everyone.

“Our friendship with China is mutual and no amount of propaganda will jeopardize it…we respect our friendship with China, EU and everyone else,” he said.

“We are proud of our relationship with China, our friendship with China is mutual.”

He also urged Zambians to ignore anti-China sentiments that were being bandied around.

President Lungu said that his government was taking the fight against corruption seriously as demonstrated by plans to review the Anti Corruption Act of 2009.

He however cautioned that the fight against corruption should never be an opportunity to malign innocent citizens.

“We all have a duty not just to express outrage against corruption but fight it genuinely. The screaming headlines to malign someone may not achieve anything,” he said.

“The fight against corruption remains a priority. We are reviewing the Anti Corruption Act of 2009.”

President Lungu also revived talk about the Public Order Act

The Head of State also announced that 2, 000 teachers would be employed in 2018 while 15, 376 health personnel had been recruited from 2016-18.

He said that the target remained to have 30, 00 health personnel recruited by 2021.

President Lungu noted the strides made in the health sector like the upgrading of the Levy Mwanawasa and Ndola hospitals to teaching institutions.

The Head of State also hailed the role of the social cash transfer that had seen a target of 700, 000 beneficiaries by the end of 2018.

An exuberant spirited President Lungu was in a straight talking mood taking pressing matters head on especially the question that has been dominating national discourse.