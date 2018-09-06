Two Police Officers Jailed for Aiding Illegal Immigrants The Mbala Magistrate Court has sentenced two Police officers and a businessman to two years imprisonment with hard labour for aiding illegal immigrants.

The three are Madonia Chikumbi 36, a police officer of Sikanze camp in Lusaka, Kafwa Kabwe, 38, a police officer of Lusakaâ€™s Chilenje Township and Hilary Hamweene, 27, a businessman of Garden House.

Particulars of the offence are that on 15th March 2018, Immigration Officers in Mbala arrested the three when they did aid and abet 20 illegal immigrants of Ethiopian nationality to be transported from Nakonde border to Mbala district.

It was alleged that the trio were jointly charged and remanded into custody while the 20 Ethiopians whom they aided were earlier deported after paying court fines having been convicted for unlawful entry into Zambia.

The trio whilst acting with other persons unknown knowingly did aid and abet illegal immigrants, contrary to section 46(1) (a) of the immigration and deportation act number 18 of the laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for ruling, the court sentenced the three to two years imprisonment with hard labour after taking into consideration their mitigation.