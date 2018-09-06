Kasenengwa Votes in By-Elections Voters in Kasenengwa and five wards in Western and North Western Provinces will be voting for their new representatives today in by-elections.

The Kasenengwa seat fell vacant in June following the death of incumbent Victoria Kalima on June 15 this year while the vacancies in Kamalamba, Liyovu, Mabili, Nkenyauna and Shikombwe wards were caused by the resignations of area councillors.

The over 40, 000 voters in Kasenengwa will have to choose among the three candidates who are contesting the seat in what looks like a formality for the PF which has high chances of retaining the seat it held since 2016.

PF has fielded Sensio Banda; PAC has John Zulu while UPPZ has Abel Ngwenya.

All the candidates have done all they could and are waiting for the people to decide.

For now all the eyes and ears will be on Kasenengwa returning officer Noel Sichale who will announce the results at Kasenengwa Boarding School.

The Kasenengwa seat was in the limelight after UPND candidate Dr Faustin Banda withdrew his candidature on nomination day. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Next Post » Comment: