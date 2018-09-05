Police Hunt Petauke Sex Video Creator Police have finally jolted into action over the infamous video of an unknown man sexually abusing a visibly drunk woman.

The incident reportedly happened in Petauke District of Eastern Province has the pervert toying with the lady’s private parts while the incident is being filmed.

Footage of the X-rated video has gone viral across social media fora.

Below is the full statement from police:

LUSAKA, 05TH SEPTEMBER, 2018 – The Zambia Police have launched investigations in the matter where a video has gone viral involving a woman in her unconscious state being sexually abused by a male person purported to have happened in Petauke District of Eastern Province.

The conduct by the thug who filmed and posted the video on social media is inhuman, a violation of human rights and above all criminal.

We are therefore appealing to the victim not to shy-away from the Police as it has been the case in such matters but to avail herself to Police so that a statement can be recorded from her.

We further appeal to relatives of the victim and those that may know her, to encourage her to go to any nearest Police Station and give information on what transpired on the material day and further be counseled.

We also call on members of the public who could have information on the whereabouts of the perpetrator of the heinous crime to confide in Police officers.

The Zambia Police will not relent in arresting all those that would want to commit crimes using social media and we are warning all would be offenders to stay away from such acts or risk being arrested and prosecuted. The perpetrator may be hiding today but he will not hide in perpetuity, soon he will be fished out. The same applies to all other cases involving abuse of cyber space.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

