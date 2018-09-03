Janny Sikazwe yet to decide on appointment Zambian FIFA Referee Janny Sikazwe says he is yet to decide whether to take up the position of Technical Director at Football Association of Zambia or not.

Sikazwe said he will soon inform the nation on his decision.He was speaking to ZNBC Sport in a telephone interview.

He is aware that many people want to find out his response regarding the appointment.

Last week, The FAZ Executive Members appointed Sikazwe as FAZ Technical Director Subject to secondment by his employer.

FAZ also appointed Adrian Kashala as General Secretary which was effective September 1, 2018.