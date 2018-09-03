Chinese government gives Zambia a grant of 30 million dollars The Chinese government has given Zambia a grant of thirty million dollars for electrifying the Lusaka East Multi-facility Economic Zone.

State House press aide Amos Chanda says the Chinese President Xi Jinping said his government will also fund the modernisation of Mulungushi International centre in readiness for the African Union heads of state summit in 2022.

Mr. Chanda confirmed the development to ZNBC News in Beijing, China.

And President Lungu says government is vigorously seeking investments that will promote value-addition and job creation.

Speaking when he held meetings with fifteen leaders of multi-national companies in Beijing -China, President Lungu said Zambia wants companies that will add value to mining and agriculture products before exporting them.

And the President said government has a workable development agenda that will improve the lives of Zambians.

The Head of State also expressed happiness over some Chinese companies plans to help government decongest Lusaka roads by coming up with local trains.

President Lungu met business executives of the Chinese construction sector, mining, telecommunications and manufacturers of electric gadgets.

Speaking during the meeting one of the investors Zhang Guanjie from China North Industries Corporation said most Chinese firms want to invest in Zambia.

Mr. Zhang said Zambia has a good business environment.

President Lungu is in China for the Forum on China Africa Cooperation-FOCAC.

Meanwhile, Zambiaâ€™s honey is set to penetrate the worldâ€™s biggest economy as it will soon hit Chinese supermarket shelves.

This development comes after President Lungu and his Chinese counterpart Xi facilitated the signing of three memoranda of understanding.

The MoUs are on economic and technical cooperation, belt and road initiative and the protocol for the export of Zambian honey to China.