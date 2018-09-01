DC warns against moving coffin murders KAOMA district commissioner Liale Mubanga has strongly warned people practising the diabolic Kikondo ritual, which is perceived to evoke the spirit of the dead to identify a sorcerer who has caused the death of someone.

Mr Mubanga said he was now tired of attending burial ceremonies that were characterised by confusion due to the Kikondo practice.

He said that so far, he had attended four different burial ceremonies which have all ended up in chaos leading to the summoning of Zambia Army officers to forcibly take over funeral processions.

He said now the Kikondo practice has led to widespread suspicion with almost all deaths being attributed to witchcraft.

He said the Kikondo ritual required making incisions on the dead body and performing of rituals to evoke the spirit of the dead to identify the causer of the death.

Mr Mubanga said once the ‘killer’ was identified by what people believe is the spirit guiding pallbearers moving towards the house of the suspected witch, the angered residents then descend on ‘sorcerer’ to mete out mob justice which usually leads to another death.

“This [Kikondo] practice is primitive and evil. It should have no space in a Christian nation. Surely people die of different natural causes and people should accept this,” Mr Mubanga said.

The Kikondo ritual which was originally practiced by the Kaonde speaking people of North Western Province has spread regionally and was now being practised in Kaoma district of Western Province.

Some Kaoma residents who were interviewed agreed with the district commissioner admitting that the practice has become rife and needed addressing.

One of residents,Wakumelo Mundia said Kikondo was being perpetuated by witchdoctors who claim to communicate with the spirit of the dead.

Mr Mundia said there was need to stop the practice because the people who are identified by the coffin are usually killed.

Another resident Reynard Kuyoka said the Kikondo ritual should not be tolerated in Zambia which has been declared as a Christian nation.

Kuyoka said he was alarmed at the levels of spiritualism in the district and called on the government to take action against the perpetrators of such primitive practices.

"We are usually shocked to why people should use rituals to instruct the coffins to move or even point at the killers," he said.