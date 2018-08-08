Hilton Garden Inn Arrives in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia and McClean, Va, 7 August 2018 – Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, has officially welcomed Hilton Garden Inn, the award-winning midscale brand by Hilton (NYSE: HLT). The hotel is the second Hilton Garden Inn property to open in Sub-Saharan Africa this year, and joins 42 existing Hilton properties in Africa. Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka Society Business Park is the latest addition the recently refurbished mixed-use development Society Business Park (SBP), offering leisure and business traveller alike access to Hilton’s renowned hospitality in the capital. The hotel is located in the heart of the city with up to four shopping malls within a five-kilometre radius and is just a 30-minute drive away from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. Zambia is one of southern Africa’s hidden gems and has long been favoured for its beautiful views, friendly locals and diversity.[i] This is testament to the positive effects travel and tourism has had on the country’s economy, which is forecasted to increase by 6.5% to ZMW7.9bn in 2018, up from ZMW7.4bn in 2017.[ii] Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka Society Business Park offers guests access to 148 guest rooms with panoramic city views, including four junior suites with kitchenettes located on the 18thfloor. The hotel also has an all-day dining restaurant – Garden Grille – for those looking to start their day with a hearty breakfast or indulge in various international cuisines in the evening. After a day exploring the city, guests can head over to the hotel’s bar and lounge, which is perfect for relaxing, catching up on emails or having a quick bite to eat. “We are delighted to be opening the first Hilton Garden Inn property in Zambia,” said Kudzayi Nheweyembwa, general manager. “We are in close proximity to numerous restaurants, shops and offices so both leisure and business travellers will be met with a stay tailored to their needs and we look forward to welcoming them with our bright and happy service.” The hotel also boasts contemporary indoor and outdoor spaces, including 150 square metres of banqueting space and pre-function areas, making it the ideal space to host events and special occasions. Business travellers can also take advantage of the hotel’s meeting spaces, with state of the art 12 seater board rooms with built in flat screen TVs. Guests can unwind at the outdoor pool, whilst soaking in sunset views of the city’s skyline or re-energise at the 24-hour fitness centre. In order to receive instant benefits including lowest price available online, digital check in, Digital Key, free Wi-Fi and Hilton Honors points towards free nights, guests are encouraged to book direct and joinHilton Honors®. For further information about the hotel contact Kudzayi Nheweyembwa at Kudzayi.Nheweyembwa@hilton.com. To download images and videos, and for more information, visit the Hilton Garden Inn Media Center.