ACC Nab Zambia Law Development Director The Anti-Corruption Commission has charged and arrested Zambia Law Development Commission Director for corrupt practices involving over K120, 000.00.

Hope Ndhlovu Chanda aged 42 of plot number 7144/m, Lusaka West in Lusaka has been charged with two counts of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Property contrary to Section 34 sub section (2) paragraph (b) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act Number 3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia.

In Count one, details are that on unknown dates but between 1st June 2016 and 31st June 2017 Ms Hope Ndhlovu Chanda as Director of Zambia Law Development Commission jointly and whilst acting together with other unknown persons willfully failed to comply with the laid down procedures by awarding a contract in the sum of K60,000 to Chipo Nkhata for Consultancy work in the Law Reform Audit.

In Count two, details are that Ms. Hope Ndhlovu Chanda jointly and whilst acting together with other unknown persons failed to comply with the laid down procedures in awarding a contract in the sum of K61,306 to Vinnid Innovations Limited to provide catering services for the launch of the Gender Based Violence Fast Track Court, a matter concerning the Zambia Law Development Commission, a public body.

Ms Chanda has since been released on Bond and will appear in the Lusaka Magistrate Court on 30 July, 2018.