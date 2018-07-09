Kitwe Man Dies After Alleged Police Brutality

A 44-year old man of Kitwe’s Malembeka Compound in Luangwa Township has died after he was allegedly beaten up by police officers after being picked up for loitering.

The deceased identified as Joseph Malupande died at Kitwe Teaching Hospital after being admitted in the Intensive Care Unit due to severe injuries.

Some family members said the deceased was nabbed by police officers and neighbourhood officers around 22:00 hours on Saturday night.

They said, the Wife who had rushed to secure his release at Wusakile Police Station found him unconscious while the arresting officer allegedly refused to write her a police report.

“This is very sad for the family, this man was never sick, he just left home and few minutes later we received information that he had died at Kitwe Central, so we want to know who killed him, the officers should be brought to book because we know they are behind this death,” one of the relatives said.

The body of the deceased is lying at Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting Post-mortem.