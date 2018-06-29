Malambo’s killer sentenced to death by hanging

The Lusaka High Court has sentenced Shabu Benos to death by hanging after finding her guilty for the murder of Lusaka businessman and Auto Force proprietor, Reeves Malambo on 29th January,2017.

Delivering judgment, High Court Judge in-Charge, Gertrude Chawatama said the murder of Malambo 48 by Benos, 38, was an afterthought.

Judge Chawatama said the defence of provocation, intoxication or self defence was not available to the accused.

And sentencing Benos to death by hanging, Judge Chawatama asked God to have mercy on her soul.

Benos is believed to have murdered her lover Malambo by using a sharp knife to stab him in the back at her house in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill after a fight ensued.

Meanwhile relatives of the deceased have welcomed the court’s judgment as fair.

They say they are happy that justice has prevailed in the matter.

But Benos’ relatives cried following the court’s decision to sentence their relative to death.