Saboi is mayoral candidate The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has settled for former songbird turned University of Zambia lecturer Saboi Imboela as its candidate for the Lusaka mayoral seat.

Saboi becomes the fourth candidate to be unveiled after the PF adopted Miles Sampa, Kangwa Chileshe (UPND) and Chilufya Tayali (EEF).

National Democratic Congress defacto president Chishimba Kambwili has announced.

“The National Democratic Congress presents to you Saboi Imboela the official aspiring candidate to represent the NDC in the Lusaka Mayoral bye election,” he said in a statement.

“Let us give the vote to this Iron Lady, a people’s person and an all-round hard worker.”

Saboi is the only female candidate so far for the July 26 elections.