Ex-Diplomat Chileshe and Maureen Nkandu to wed Recalled diplomat Cosmas Chileshe is not letting anything stand in his way to marry veteran broadcaster Maureen Nkandu.

Chileshe, who was sent packing from the Zambian mission in Washington for his affair with Nkandu after he had divorced his wife of many years upon being handed a diplomatic job.

Nkandu who is better remembered from her days as a high flying personality at ZNBC has had a very eventful love life that has among her previous catches 1988 African Footballer of the Year Kalusha Bwalya.

She has been eager to flaunt her relationship on social media entangling some top ranking government officials that she unashamedly accused of being jealous of Chileshe.

The wedding is scheduled for June 16 at the Hotel InterContinental.

Nkandu had stints with the BBC, SABC and World Bank at the height of her journalistic powers.