PF Saunters to Victory in Chilanga The ruling Patriotic Front has sauntered to victory in the Chilanga parliamentary by-election defeating their fiercest rivals the United Party for National Development (UPND).

It is the first time the Patriotic Front is holding the Chilanga seat with their candidate Maria Langa cantering away with 7226 votes while the UPND’s Charmaine Musonda got 6410 votes with UPPZ Candidate Francis Kope, managing 204 votes.

Elias Chipimo’s National Restoration Party (NAREP) were tailenders with their candidate Pride Mazabuka picking up a miniscule 92 votes.

Chilanga Totalling Centre Returning Officer, Wilbroad Bwalya, announced the elections after 03:15 hours this morning.

Patriotic Front Deputy Campaign Manager, Japhen Mwakalombe, has described the victory as a testimony that the ruling party will retain power in 2021.