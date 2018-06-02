‘NO REBELS IN PF’-LUNGU PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has announced that there were no rebels in the Patriotic Front (PF) and challenged members who have petitioned the Lusaka members of parliament to bring evidence incriminating the so called insurgents.

The President said he had talked to the ministers in question and the Party Secretary General Davis Mwila and he now wanted to meet the petitioners to get their side of the story.

“I saw some screaming headline on one newspaper “President Lungu meets rebel Ministers” they are not rebels they are members with different opinion and strategies,” he said.

The President however said if the evidence that would be brought forward will point towards incriminating the ministers in question as rebels; the party will deal with them as such.

The President said people should be careful with the way they handled matters regarding internal party politics to avoid dividing the party.

He said as party president he saw nothing wrong with ministers and members of parliament meeting.

“My position as party President is just to encourage these ministers to meet and plan. Caucusing and planning is normal, they have to exchange ideas on how to grow the party,” he said.

The President was speaking to journalist yesterday at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport upon arrival from his North Western working visit.

Recently, some senior PF members of parliament that included Justice Minister Given Lubinda, Lands Minister Jean Kapata and Finance minister Margaret Mwanakatwe were petitioned by some party members accusing them of holding clandestine meetings meant to divide the party.

Meanwhile, President said the PF was taking over what were known as United Party for national Development UPND strongholds because the party what doing what was right.

He said the good works by the PF government was speaking for itself and attracting more people to join.