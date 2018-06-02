Lawyer Sangwa summoned

PROMINENT Lusaka lawyer, John Sangwa of Simeza Sangwa and Advocates has been summoned to appear in person before High Court Judge, Sunday Nkonde and show cause why he should not be cited for contempt of court for accusing the judge of being biased.

Mr Sangwa State Counsel is expected to appear before him on June 11,2018 at 10:30 hrs including all adjournments of the court until the matter be disposed off to show cause why he should not be cited and committed or punished for contempt of court.

In summons to the accused person under the inherent jurisdiction of the court under Order 52/1/21 of the rules of the Supreme Court 1999 edition indicated that his attendance was necessary to answer to a charge of contempt of court.

“You are hereby commanded in the name of the Republican President to appear in person before Justice Nakonde in person to answer to a contempt charge and on every adjournment until the matter is disposed off,” he said.

This is in a matter where Sangwa has been slapped with one count of contempt of court contrary to Order 52/1/21 of the Supreme Court Rules 1999 edition and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

Particulars are that the alleged conteminor on May 22 this year in Lusaka deponed or said in an affidavit in support of the application for an injunction pending appeal in relation to a matter where Mr Sangwa’s client Finsbury Investments Limited lost against Zambezi Portland Cement Limited.

The alleged conteminor stated that ” I have no doubt in my mind that the judge’s absence from his chambers on May 21,2018 was deliberate and was intended to frustrate the application to stay his judgment pending appeal and undermine the appeal which is before his court”.

He further said ” my intention is further strengthened by the fact that the Judge decided to schedule this application for internship parts hearing on May 24,2018 thereby accusing the Judge (the court) of bias and want of integrity.