30 year old man defiles girl

A THIRTY-YEAR-OLD male teacher of Nyimba Boarding School in Eastern

Province has been arrested for allegedly defiling a girl aged 10.

Police yesterday confirmed arresting Milambo Mweemba Mpanga for defilement of a child contrary to section 138 Chapter 87 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.

Police assistant public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi in a statement

said Mr Mpanga is alleged to have had carnal knowledge with the minor on

June 1, 2018 around 10:00hrs at the suspect’s house at Nyimba Boarding

School teachers’ compound.

Mr Chilabi noted that the matter was reported to the police by Ms. Julien

Zulu aged 46 of Nyimba Boarding School teachers’ compound.

He said Ms Zulu reported to the police after noticing that her granddaughter looked physically weak and emotionally disturbed.

Mr Chilabi said it was at this point that the child was interviewed and

later disclosed the ordeal.

He said the girl was then taken to Nyimba District Hospital for medical

examinations and treatment, and that a medical report was obtained.

“Docket of case has been opened, suspect arrested and detained in police

custody. He will appear in court soon,” he said.

Meanwhile a two-year-old girl of Kasongo village in Mansa District in Luapula Province drowned after accidentally falling into a well yesterday.

Luapula Province police commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed in a statement that police in Mansa received a report from a 19-year-old Beatrice Mulenga of Kasongo village that her daughter, Agness Chitalu had drowned in a well.

Mr Chushi said the deceased was with her fellow toddlers playing around uncovered well when she slipped and fell into the well on Saturday around 09:15hours at Kasongo village.

The police commissioner stated that the body of the deceased was retrieved and conveyed to Mansa General Hospital mortuary.

“I humbly appeal to parents to take care of the toddlers, they need very close attention. Also wells that are not covered pose a great risk to both young and old. Let the parents be responsible,” he said.