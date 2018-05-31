ZEE Entertainment Showcase 2018 Programmes in Zambia

ZEE World, the world’s 1st Bollywood English dubbed channel in Africa, has unveiled its line-up of programmes for the year to keep viewers even more glued to their television screens.

Speaking at a content upfront at Southern Sun Ridgeway in Lusaka, Harish Goyal, CEO, ZEE Africa, said: “We are really excited about the wide acceptance and appreciation of our programmes here in Zambia and we are constantly improving our content to keep our viewers happy.”

“This year, we would like to assure our viewers of world class entertainment in line with ZEE entertainment’s global offering. We have a line-up of exciting new programmes across all channels to bring you the best of Bollywood,” he added.

The ZEE general entertainment channels, which have a huge following in Zambia, showcased exciting series, shows and movies planned for Bollywood lovers across its major channels – the popular ZEE World, ZEE Bollymovies, ZEE Bollynova, ZEE TVand ZEE Cinema.

This year’s programming on ZEE World features the much-anticipated return of Twist of Fate, everybody’s favourite TV drama, back with its second season, continuing the cliffhanger that left viewers guessing as to what happened to the fun-loving rockstar Abhi and the ever determined, strong-willed Pragya. Will they finally get the love they deserve or will Abhi’s evil sister Aliya get what she wants and remove Pragya for good? 2018 also sees the return of another popular series King of Hearts season 2 as well as new series Bride with Benefits, Begusarai, Amma and Iron Lady.

A number of blockbuster movies also premiere on ZEE Bolly Movies later this year, including the 2017 crime thriller, MOM, starring the Bollywood legend Sridevi, who sets out to avenge her step-daughter after the justice system failed to convict her attackers. With the help of a shady detective, she takes the law into her own hands. Other movies on the channel will feature A-list actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and many more.

ZEE Cinema provides great content for the Bollywood movie buffs, acquiring not only recent hits, but also in-production titles with a strong ensemble cast. The channel’s archives feature the best content in the industry, from varied genres including action, comedy, romance, family entertainers, etc., matching the entertainment needs of audiences across geographies, tastes, preferences, cultural and age demographics. The film collection boasts over 4200 movie titles with leading Bollywood superstars including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and many other A-listers leading the way. ZEE Cinema has something to please everyone.

For those who love the Indian Bollywood culture, BollyTunes on ZEE World will showcase the latest and the hottest Indian pop music to make viewers jump out of their seats and dance.

“Experience the fun of Bollywood through the biggest music videos from various genres. We pick the best Bollywood songs seen on screen to satisfy your soul. It’s spectacular, it’s dazzling, and it’s BollyTunes,” CEO, Harish Goyal enthused.

ZEE WORLD airs on DStv Channel 166, GOtv Channel 25; ZEE BOLLYMOVIES DStv channel 114, GOtv Channel 12, Kwese TV Channel 155 , ZEE TV airs on DStv Channel 452, ZEE Bollynova on Kwese TV Channel 150 & ZEE CINEMA airs on Starsat/TopStar channel 556.