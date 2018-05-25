Siwale Finally Freed on Bail New Labour Party president Fesher Siwale has finally walked to freedom after 30 days behind bars for failing to meet bail conditions.

Siwale has been at the head of a Mike Mulongoti championed identity crusade to discredit President Edgar Lungu.

Mulongoti has been remote controlling him from the comfort of his house but has finally showed up to help secure him bail after 30 days.

Siwale had failed to raise K10, 000 bail plus two working sureties in managerial positions in the civil service.

The bail conditions were varied to be pegged at K25, 000 and two working sureties from reputable institutions.

Magistrate Alice Walusiku granted Siwale bail with his handlers on hand to whisk him away at court.

The matter has been adjourned to June 6 and 20 for mention and July 5 for continued trial.