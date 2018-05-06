Lusaka Chiefs refuse to endorse Nkomeshya’s resolution on land policy A meeting of Chiefs in Lusaka Province chaired by Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II of the Soli people to discuss the draft National land policy reached a deadlock yesterday.

Most Chiefs from Luangwa, Rufunsa, and Chirundu argued that they cannot endorse resolutions from the Nkomeshya chiefdom before studying it and sitting down with their subjects in their own chiefdoms.

ZANIS reports that among the Traditional Leaders that objected to endorse the resolution were Senior Chief Mburuma, Chief Mphuka of Luangwa, Chieftainess Mpanshya, Chieftainess Shikabeta of Rufunsa and Chieftainess Chiyawa of Chirundu.

The five chiefs said the draft National land policy was a critical document which needs time to study and consult the subjects.

And Chieftainess Nkomeshya urged the traditional leaders to carefully study the policy document and consult their subjects so that they can come up with resolutions that will benefit them and Government.

The Chieftainess said development of a National Land Policy is a noble and basic requirement to enhance national development which needs to be transparent, accommodating and participatory so that the final

Product is acceptable to all Zambians. The Chiefs resolved to have the next meeting on May, 16th in Chongwe

District after consulting their subjects and stakeholders.