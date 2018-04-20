3 Chinese who made Fake Bottled Water charged Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Esther Katongo has revealed that Police in Lusaka have charged three Guo Shun Limited Chinese Directors of Makeni for the offence of copyright infringement.

Ms. Katongo said the three Nationals namely Jiang Chunwa aged 79, Liu Guifen aged 68 and Liu Heling aged 39 infringed on copy right contrary to section 28 (1) of the copy right and performance rights of the Amended Act number 25 of 2010 chapter 406 the laws of Zambia.

The Police Spokesperson explained that facts are that the three Chinese nationals illegally used the industrial design 20 liter water bottles of Fairy Bottling Zambia Limited.

Ms. Katongo said that the accused have been released on police bond awaiting to appear in court.

The Police Spokesperson stated that investigations in the AquaSavana Trademark infringement are ongoing.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Esther Katongo.