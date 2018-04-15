Six perish in road horror

Six people among them a driver have died on the spot in an accident

which happened yesterday around 12 30 hours 200 meters West of Luangwa bridge.

In a statement released by police public relations

officer Esther Katongo, all the deceased who include three male

adults, two female adults and a female juvenile aged about four years

have not yet been identified.

“The accident involved a Dangote Sino truck registration number BCA 3201 /BCA 3077 which had five passengers on board and was loaded with cement coming from Lusaka heading in the eastern direction,” she said.

She said the accident happened due to brake failure that forced the truck to flip and the bags of cement falling on top of the victims.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Feira Hospital Mortuary.