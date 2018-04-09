President Lungu urges church to continue preaching peace

President Lungu said this in Lusaka yesterday during the thanks giving mass for outgoing Archbishop of Lusaka Tresphone Mpundu at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus.

President Lungu said the church belongs to every citizen of the nation and hence the need to take a leading role.

He has since challenged Tresphere Mpundu to ensure that dialogue process with all political parties is looked into before he hands over on 14th of April.

President Lungu said there is also need for strong commitment for all the political players in the country.

The Head of State told the church that the peace process should not be left to the political parties alone but also comit themselves to the process.

The President said the church has the capacity to bring the country together and ensure that peace and joy is sustained.

He said he found it compelling for him to attend the thanks giving service for Bishop Mpundu because of the relations he has shared with him and his government.

The President said in as much as Bishop Mpundu is retired he is not tired.

And outgoing Bishop Mpundu has called for peace, love and joy to continue prevailing in the country.

Bishop Mpundu said it is important that love prevails because it is the only way that the country will continue being at peace at all times.

He said he is retiring a happy man because he has lived to proclaim the good news of the gospel of God.

Bishop Mpundu has since thanked members of the Catholic Church for giving the necessary support.