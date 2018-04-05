Alcohol bill welcome The local authority in Chikankata district of Southern province has backed government’s position to introduce the alcohol bill as a control measure against the increased levels of alcohol consumption in the country.

Chikankata District Council Secretary Mary Muluti says the district supports government’s intention to take the alcohol bill to parliament so that laws against alcohol consumption can be stiffened in Zambia.

She said the announcement made by Religious Affairs and Guidance Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili’s to the nation that once enacted , the bill will regulate alcohol consumption in the country especially among youths, must be supported by well-meaning Zambians.

Ms. Muluti said excessive beer drinking among youths and even the older generation in the country has reached alarming levels hence the need to come up with a piece of legislation to regulate drinking.

And Chikankata District Public Health and Environmental Officer Rosemary Mooya said stiffening of alcohol related crimes is the best thing to do by government.

Ms. Mooya said in Chikankata district, both Youth and the older people start drinking beer as early as 05:00 hours, a thing she said was not productive.