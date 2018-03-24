Chisamba Lungu nabbed for pulling gun in a bar AFRICA Cup winning Zambian midfielder Chisamba Lungu is in police detention after he was picked up for threatening to shoot a fellow reveller at a popular night spot in Kitwe on Friday night.

Panic and feared griped a night club as the Chipolopolo star showed off a load firearm.

Chisamba, who plays for MTN-FAZ Super League side Buildcon, is said to have produced a loaded gun after a bitter quarrel with a fellow merrymaker Derrick Chama.

The action sent panic among patrons in the night club as people scampered in all directions for safety at the height of the argument.

According to eyewitness, Chisamba was provoked and this promoted him to take out his a gun while others claimed he was not provoked leading to the heated argument with Chama.

Police kept Lungu Chisamba their custody and investigation opened and is likely to be charged with threatening violence.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the incident which occurred on Friday around 23:00 hours.

Katanga explained that Chisamba had a confrontation with Chama and in the process he produced a pistol which had nine rounds of ammunitions.

She said Lungu was in police custody and investigations in the matter have been instituted.

"I can confirm that we have arrested Chipolopolo midfielder for allegedly threatening to shot his colleague while they were drinking at a night club in Kitwe and Lungu is in police custody," she said.