Police arrest Kambwili, slap him with 37 counts Police in Lusaka have finally arrested Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili at Woodlands Station and charged him with two counts of obtaining pecuniary advantage and 37 counts of being in possession of money reasonably suspected to the proceeds of crime.

His lawyer Christopher Mundia has confirmed the arrest to News Diggers!

Kambwili, who arrived at Woodlands Police around 09:10 hours, has not yet been detained as officers are still finalizing the arrest.

More details later. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Breaking news Previous Post Comment: