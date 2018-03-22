Police arrest Kambwili, slap him with 37 counts
Police in Lusaka have finally arrested Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili at Woodlands Station and charged him with two counts of obtaining pecuniary advantage and 37 counts of being in possession of money reasonably suspected to the proceeds of crime.
His lawyer Christopher Mundia has confirmed the arrest to News Diggers!
Kambwili, who arrived at Woodlands Police around 09:10 hours, has not yet been detained as officers are still finalizing the arrest.
More details later.
Category : Breaking news.