No lives were lost from the power outage at UTH, Health Minister Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has revealed that no lives were lost from the power outages experienced at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) on the 18th of March, 2018.

Dr. Chilufya said the wards affected were the E and G block which are the medical and surgical wards.

The Minister said this during a ministerial statement delivered to Parliament yesterday.

Dr. Chilufya disclosed that there was planned maintenance works by the power utility company ZESCO at the main sub-station located at the main gate of UTH.

He said the maintenance works were planned and executed to minimise disruption to key strategic and critical services of UTH.

The Minister explained that the strategic effort to minimise power loss to critical areas necessitated that power be rationed in less critical areas.

He added that, ZESCO exceeded the planned time span for the maintenance works resulting in a continuation of the rationalizing of power in non-critical areas beyond the planned 18 hours until 21 hours when full power was restored to the entire hospital.

Dr. Chilufya noted that during the time of maintenance, UTH was being powered by the installed Generator Set capacity within the hospital.