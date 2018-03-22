First Quantum Minerals denies K76.5 billion tax scam First Quantum Minerals Ltd has refuted a tax assessment issued by the Zambia Revenue Authority accusing the firm of failing to declare over K70 billion in taxes.

In a statement, the Canadian based miner said claims made by ZRA regarding underpayment of customs duties are untrue.

FQM President Clive Newall said his firm confirms that it is in possession of a letter from the ZRA, dated March 19, 2018, noting an assessment for import duties, penalties and interest on consumables and spare parts of 76.5 billion Zambian Kwacha.

Mr. Newall however said FQM unequivocally refutes this assessment which he said does not appear to have any discernable basis of calculation.

He said FQM will continue working with the ZRA, as it normally does, to resolve the issue.

First Quantum’s stock dropped 12.4 percent to C$18 on the Toronto Stock Exchange before it was halted.

On Tuesday, the ZRA revealed that it had uncovered $8 billion tax scam at an unspecified “prominent mining company”, nearly double the total amount the country collected in taxes in last year.

The ZRA said it had issued a preliminary tax assessment of 76.5 billion Zambian kwacha to the unnamed company for classifying imported goods as mining machinery, which attract no custom duty.

He said the import duty on items other than mining machinery ranges from 15 to 25 percent, ZRA said adding that the company had been engaged in the conduct for the last five years.

“We have since notified both the mining (company) and the clearing agent of this unacceptable act of cheating,” ZRA said, without naming the company or the clearing agent.

ZRA’s assessment suggests the total value of goods imported goods was between $30 billion and $51 billion if about $8 billion is unpaid levy charged at between 15 and 25 percent.

Almost a year ago, ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda invited companies and people living in Zambia to declare their hidden assets in tax amnesty.

The ZRA said in a statement that Zambia, which collected 39.1 billion kwacha in taxes last year, netted 4.4 billion kwacha in hidden assets from the amnesty after smaller companies stepped forward.

The Zambia Revenue Authority may extend the period of the audit should it find a pattern of “consistent, systematic, premeditated” tax evasion, it said in a statement.

“We are announcing the preliminary assessment of 76.5 billion kwacha issued to a prominent mining company for misclassifying consumables and spare parts at importation for the last five years,” the tax authority said, without identifying the company. “The said items were declared as mining machinery, which attract customs duty at zero percent, when in fact not.”

It added, “Last year, the amnesty on interest and penalties was announced to allow tax payers to clean up their tax accounts. Those with issues were expected to engage ZRA and have a waiver on interest and penalties. A post amnesty review shows that only small and medium companies stepped forward and the Authority raised about 4.4 billion kwacha from the programme. Unfortunately, most large companies did not participate despite numerous reminders and extensions.”

“We would like to assure the public that the amnesty programme was not a joke and our promise to deal with non-compliance is real. In line with this objective, the 2018 theme for ZRA is “Rewarding compliant tax payers and punishing non-compliant tax payers to the maximum”. The Authority has therefore started detailed audits on all mining companies for compliance in all applicable tax types in order to ensure all taxes due are collected.”

The Authority said, “The planned audits will cover the statutory period of 6 years to start with. However, if the findings will review a pattern of consistent, systematic, premeditated cheating (tax evasion), we shall criminalise the act and cover longer periods to achieve the intended objective.”

“We are taking this case very seriously and we shall pursue all available options to the Authority to recover all taxes on behalf of the Zambian people. We also wish to announce that starting 26th March 2018, our investigation teams and auditors will commence the audit of all mining firms in Zambia. We are, therefore, appealing to all other companies and players in the Mining Sector that may have been involved in illicit tax activities to make self-disclosure before we discover them. This will help them minimise their exposure to penalties and interests.”

It warned, "To those that are evading tax or contemplating doing dubious activities, our warning to them is to stop immediately and start complying. The Authority will definitely catch up with them and take all measures to collect taxes, penalties and interest due.