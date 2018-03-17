Ponga quits as FAZ General Secretary FAZ General Secretary Ponga Liwewe has quit his position at Football House.

Ponga announced his decision to leave the Chief Executive Officer post at FAZ in a statement on Friday.

“I wish to announce that I will be leaving the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) at the end of May 2018 after two years at the helm of Zambian football,” Ponga said.

“I will be returning to the private sector to work in the fields of sports sponsorship and broadcasting across the African continent.

“I wish to thank the President of the Football Association of Zambia and the executive committee for the opportunity to have worked with them during this period.

"The process to select the new General Secretary is underway, and as provided in the FAZ constitution, the public will be notified."