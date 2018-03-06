Police to arrest people littering Lusaka Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has announced that State and Council police officers will soon start arresting those found littering the city.

Mr Lusambo said the clean standards that Lusaka has now assumed following a massive clean by the defence forces should be maintained.

He said he will soon be meeting Council management to devise strategies to ensuring that the new Statutory Instrument on public cleanliness is enforced.

Mr Lusambo said was speaking on Government Forum television programme on ZNBC TV last evening.

He said the PF administration is focused on transforming Lusaka city into a modern city that every one will be proud of.

Mr Lusambo said the culture of littering should now come to an end.

“I get shocked that the same Zambians when they travel to cleaner cities in neighboring countries such as Bostwana, they are so proud of such cleaner cities that they even take selfies there but when they come back here, they are the first to throw litter everywhere and they start telling us how beautiful Bostwana is. Why can’t we be proud of our city and maintain cleanliness,” Mr Lusambo stated.

He said it is unfortunate that some donated litter bins in the Central Business District have already started getting full.

Mr Lusambo said one of his main focus will be to ensure that there is a mindset change among Lusaka residents regarding cleanliness in the city.

• Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: