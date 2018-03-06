Muvi TV suffers Reporters exodus Privately owned Muvi TV has seen a number of influential Journalists leave the popular television station citing lack of motivation.

About five experienced Journalists among them News Editor Melody Mwala have left Muvi TV to join Prime TV after the station started delaying payment of their salaries.

Others who have left included award winning Journalist Mwape Kumwenda, Eastern Province Correspondent Oswald Yambani, Western Province Correspondent Lloyd Kapusa and Northern Province Correspondent Njenje Chizu.

The other Reporter to have left is their Copperbelt based Correspondent Mike Mubanga.

The Reporters have all since reported for duties at Prime TV.

Muvi TV sources indicated that the privately owned TV station is undergoing a serious financial crisis which has seen workers suffer delayed payment of their salaries.