Hungry Lion distributes meals in townships Hungry Lion Country Manager, Busu Mpepo has said the company will continue to be a corporate citizen by responding to the needs of the people in Zambian communities. He said this is one way in which the company can give back to the community and help provide solutions where they are needed the most.

Mpepo said this after Hungry Lion concluded the distribution of 10, 000 meals for residents of communities that were hit the hardest by the Cholera outbreak.

“Most of the people living in areas affected by Cholera faced setbacks in their daily income activities. Schools and businesses were affected in order to pave way for clean-ups in order to contain the disease and this resulted in people failing to conduct their businesses normally,” said Mpepo.

This prompted the company to commit 10, 000 free meal vouchers for members of the communities of Chawama, Matero and the communities where the outbreak had the biggest impact.

Mpepo thanked Hungry Lion‘s loyal customers for their insightful feedback on social media. Comments from the Hungry Lion fans identified some of the biggest needs that resulted from the cleanup of communities in Lusaka. As a result, the company pledged to donate 10, 000 meals in order to assist residents after a difficult few weeks in the communities.

He added that Hungry Lion remains committed to reaching out to local communities and contributing towards relief efforts. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: