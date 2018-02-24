Zambia won’t allow GMO foods GOVERNMENT will not import or allow any Genetically Modified foods (GMOs) as the country is food secure following bumper harvests recorded.

Vice President Inonge Wina informed the House yesterday, that Government had no plans to import GMO foods in Zambia following consecutive bumper harvests the country had been recording.

She said this in response to a question by Mpongwe MP Rashfold Bulaya who wanted to find out if government would import GMO foods because of unfavourable climatic conditions which would result in low yields of maize and other foods.

“As Government we have no intentions of importing GMO foods seeing that the country has been recording bumper harvests,” she said.

And Ms Wina has reaffirmed Government’s resolve to uphold its pronouncements on development projects such as the construction of mathematics and science colleges in Katete, Nalolo and Kabompo.

She said this during the Vice President’s question time in response to a question from Kabompo MP Ambrose Lufuma who wanted to find out if government was diverting from its development pronouncements.

Ms Wina said government was renegotiating for a loan with Arab Banks and she expressed hope that foundation works would start this year in the three districts.

Meanwhile, the Vice President said the DMMU was carrying out a countrywide assessment of how many bridges have been washed away and roofs blown off.

She said in response to a question from Mafinga MP Jacob Siwale who sought governments intervention in his constituency following natural calamities.

Ms Wina said it was Government’s responsibility to take care of its people in need when faced with such natural calamities.

The Vice President inonge wina has assured parliament that government is putting in place robust measures to ensure that agricultural inputs this farming season are promptly delivered to farmers.

Mrs Wina said Government did not want to see the reoccurrence of the last farming season where inputs were delivered late. She said this in response to a question posed by Kaputa lawmaker Maxus Ng’onga who wanted to find out how prepared Government was for the 2018/2019 farming season.

“As Government we are putting necessary measures in place to see to it that the delay in the delivery of farming inputs does not repeat,” she said.

Ms Wina said Government was sourcing for resources so that inputs could be delivered early. And the Vice President has applauded the e-voucher system as a success.

Ms Wina said out of the targeted 1000 000 farmers, over 700 farmers benefited.

She explained that this could be attributed to the fact that it was the first time the system was put to the test hence the few hurdles.