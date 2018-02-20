Church should fight adultery-Sumaili Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has challenged the church to rise up and take their place to curb the cases of adultery in the country.

Reverend Sumaili said churches need to ground the people with the word of God so that they know that adultery is sin.

In an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, Reverend Sumaili said adultery is immoral and people should not indulge in it.

She said marriage is Biblically sacred and is a covenant between two people which should not be broken by anyone.

Reverend Sumaili said people should not depart from cultural values and Christian beliefs as they are principals which strengthen a home.

She said there is a gap which the church has to strengthen because as people are now in the habit of modernizing issues.

Meanwhile, Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) says the churches need to change their methods of teachings in the marital syllabi.

ZCCB Communications Director Winfield Kunda said the training of couples in churches is not enough for them to face marital challenges.

Fr. Kunda said couples lack commitment and understanding hence find themselves committing adultery.

He encouraged the public to be morally upright by refraining and restraining themselves from sin.

Last year Zambia recorded 28,000 cases of divorce and some reasons being infidelity.

Meanwhile, A Ndola Clergyman has attributed the increased moral decay among young people in the country to lack of home spiritual leadership.

Pastor Gaverson Nyirenda of Pentecostal Assemblies of God in Hillcrest said pastors and parents should take a leading role in preparing young men and women to be responsible adults.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS Ndola this morning, Pastor Nyirenda said parents and the church should partner in ensuring that youths are brought up in a manner that is pleasing before God.

Pastor Nyirenda observed that the increased moral decay among the youths in the country is a reflective that churches are not doing enough to disciple their members.

He said the Christian populace should not be passive when societal evils are happening but take a leading role in addressing them.

Pastor Nyirenda said it is unfortunate that a group of young people calling itself Sons of the Devil was arrested in Kitwe for engaging in criminal activities adding that it is the duty of pastors to teach young people the word of God.

The Pastor has further appealed to the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) to come up with national youth programmes aimed at incorporating all youths countrywide so that they are kept busy at all times.