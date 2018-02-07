ZNBC says it has a bloated workforce, engages consultant Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation(ZNBC) says it has a bloated workforce which has presented challenges for the institution to pay salaries for workers since 2010.

ZNBC Director General, Richard Mwanza says a consultant has been engaged to do a work study to determine the relevance of the current operational structure and establishment, against which restructuring will follow as well as resource management.

He said this when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Media, information and Media policy led by Chairperson George.

And Mwanza informed the committee that the institution has a five-year strategic plan on how to make the national broadcaster viable.

Mr. Mwanza further explained that the digital migration is currently in phase two and is expected to be a good investment once works are completely done.

He added that more than 33 transmitters have been installed and that studios are almost operational.

And on social media, Mr. Mwanza has called for guidelines, which includes safe-guarding the children, who he said are subjected to certain materials not suitable for them.

Meanwhile Times of Zambia Managing Director, Bestone Ng’onga told the parliamentary committee that his institution is trying to remain profitable by working with social media.

Mr. Ng’onga said the print media is faced with challenges of lack of investment and capitalisation, which has affected its balance sheet.

He explained that Times of Zambia pays its workers but that it is in arrears.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Kampamba Mulenga says the Ministry is working towards ensuring that Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) has its own television channel.

Ms. Mulenga said ZANIS will soon have a 24-hours channel and government is only awaiting equipment meant for the studio.

She told ZANIS in an interview that government is working round the clock in ensuring that ZANIS has its own stand-alone channel to accommodate the Zambian populace.

The Minister explained ZANIS has presence in all the 10 provinces and covers the whole country hence its strategic usage in terms of news and current affairs programmes if a channel is established.

She said this following calls from members of the public that ZANIS news bulletin which runs on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) is televised daily and not three times in a week.

Ms. Mulenga pointed out that there is not enough space on ZNBC for the bulletin to be transmitted on a daily basis hence plans to establish a channel for ZANIS news.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mulenga said the construction of six provincial television stations is on course in Mongu, Kasama, Chipata, Mansa, Kabwe and Chinsali districts.

Ms. Mulenga said her ministry is just waiting for funding and equipment to actualize the vision of government in line with the digital migration process that government has embarked on.

55 Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Comment: