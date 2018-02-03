Government lifts ban on public gatherings

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says government is on the verge of completely eliminating the Cholera pandemic. Dr. Chilufya said 16 cases were recorded in the last 24hrs and no deaths were recorded.

He emphasized that there has been a drastic reduction of infections in the epidemic centers. The Health Minister reaffirmed President Edgar Lungu’s determination towards the Cholera fight.

He further announced that the ban on the public has been lifted but emphasized that churches should practice maximum hygiene.

And Permanent Secretary for General Education Henry Tukombe has urged school authorities not to send back pupils from areas that are cholera epidemic centers.

He parents should report school authorities that chase pupils so that appropriate action is taken.

Minister of Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on the churches to exercise high levels of hygiene now that the ban on public gathering has been lifted.

The Ministry of General Education has announced that more schools in Lusaka’s epi centres are being cleared for re-opening.

This follows the cholera outbreak which hit most parts of Lusaka district due to the escalating cases of cholera.

Ministry of General Education Principal Education Standards Officer Grace Sikolongo announced at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

Ms. Sikolongo said a total of 48 schools in epidemic centres have been cleared while 13 government schools are not cleared for re-opening.

Initially, government closed over 190 primary and secondary schools following the cholera outbreak that has claimed over 70 people so far.

She said 63 schools in non-epidemic centres have been cleared to open on Monday 5 February, 2018 while, six will remain closed.

Lusaka district has got a total of 727 Schools categorised as State, private and community schools which are divided into 10 zones.

The zones include Chipata, Chilenje, Chibolya, Emmasdale, Mumuni, Lusaka Central, Kaunda Square, Matero and Lilanda.

The Educational Principal Chief stated that government through her Ministry working closely with its Health counterpart have put in place measures for creating a clean and safe environment for learners (pupils) as well as teachers.

Ms. Sikolongo said despite the disturbance in the 2018 academic calendar, the Ministry of General Education will ensure that schools adjust the mode of delivery of syllabus content visa-a-vis time allocated as well as sensitise both pupils and teachers in the wake of cholera.

And David Kaunda (DK) Secondary School Head Teacher Teddy Chibwe declared his school ready for opening on February 5.

Mr. Chibwe said his institution will adhere to proper sanitary conditions and revive its sickbay.

The School Head further disclosed that his institution will provide oral rehydration salt (ORS) at all times in preparation to arresting the situation.