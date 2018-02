Frank Bwalya appointed High Commissioner to Australia President Edgar Lungu has this morning swore-in Fr. Frank Bwalya as High Commissioner to Australia.

Ruling Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Party Deputy Spokesman Frank Bwalya has been appointed as High Commissioner to Australia.

Fr. Bwalya replaces Mr. George Zulu who was recently recalled.

Fr. Bwalya replaces Mr. George Zulu who was recently recalled.

Zambia reopened the Australian mission to cover the oceanic countries in 2015.