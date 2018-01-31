Njoya Tee’s wife jailed for five years Lusaka Magistrate Greenwell Malumani has sentenced Zambia Association of Musicians president Njoya Tembo’s wife Brenda to five years imprisonment for assault of a child.

Brenda, who denied the charge, is alleged to have assaulted her niece whom she was keeping, for using a pressing iron she was told not to use.

Yestaerday, Brenda was convicted by the Lusaka Magistrate for assaulting her 13 year old niece by burning her with a pressing iron.

Magistrate Greenwell Malumani convicted Brenda on a charge of assault on a child and reserved the sentencing to Wednesday, January 31ST 2018.

Brenda was dragged to court and she was accused of having burnt her niece with a pressing iron on her chest on October 26, 2016 at their house in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

The girl is a double orphan.

It was alleged that Brenda had been angered by the girl‘s using of an iron which the couple had stopped using.

In testimonies in court, the girl’s classmate testified before Magistrate Malumani how her friend‘s hands were swollen and had a reddish blister on her chest when she asked her, she told her that she had been burnt by her aunt.

She said that her friend informed her that her aunt beat her and later burnt her with a pressing iron on her chest after she used a pressing iron she was told not to be using.

The girl’s class teacher also testified how the school management summoned Brenda after the girl reported the case to the teachers.

And Winfridah Mundia, a teacher at Woodlands B Basic School also testified that the pupil reported to the school management how she was beaten and burnt by her aunt.

Ms Mundia told the court that she observed marks on the girls back and her thighs with a reddish blister on the chest. The assault incident was later reported to Woodlands Police station.